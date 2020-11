PS Kumbo: 11 teachers weh separatist kidnap for Northwest Cameroon regain Freedoom

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Separatists don free 11 teachers weh deh kidnap from Presbyterian Secondary School Kumbo in the Northwest region.

Na for November 3 weh separatists enta school wen teacher bi di teach, kidnap 12, den one succeed for run.

Deh free de teachers afta Christians bin di go make sitting for camp everyday, Rev. Samuel Fonki Forba, Presbyterian Churich in Cameroon, PCC moderator for Cameroon tell BBC.

"We no give moni for free dem and deh no torture dem", Samuel Fonki tok.

For some days, schools and teachers for Northwest and Southwest regions na target for separatists and gunmen weh deh wan separate kontri.

Yesterday gunmen naked teachers and students, chase dem , den burn part of de Kulu Memorial College for Limbe, Southwest region.