US Election result: Dr Stella Immanuel predict say Trump go 'win'

One Cameroon doctor wey dey based for US hold prayer session on Thursday to help President Donald Trump secure im re-election.

Dis one dey come as di Democrat candidate Joe Biden currently dey lead with 253 electoral votes while Republican candidate Donald Trump get 214 electoral votes.

For inside video wey Dr Stella Immanuel, post for her Facebook, she say "I release warrior angels to go through dis nation right now and begin to scatter di plans of di enemy, di plan of di wicked to take ova dis nation, to destroy our economy to destroy our pipo in di name of Jesus."

For di video, she wear blue and yellow Ankara cloth and sidon alone inside one room dey pray she even use bible reference of Zerubbabel join di prayer wia she add say "Di hands of Donald J Trump wey begin dis work for dis nation im hands go complete as you show me and many prophets for dis nation."

But no be only her wey don go spiritual ontop di US election mata.

On Wednesday, 6 November, Donald Trump spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain bin lead prayer service to request for angels from Africa and South America to help am win di US Presidential election.

Paula White-Cain wey also be Televangelist tok for prayer say she dey hear sound of victory plus sound of shouting and singing.

For July dis year, Dr Immanuel make di news afta she claim say she use hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax to treat Covid-19 patient for United States of America.

Who be Stella Immanuel?

Dr Stella Immanuel na primary health physician wey dey work for Rehoboth medical centre for Houston Texas.