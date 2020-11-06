US Election result: Dr Stella Immanuel predict say Trump go 'win'
One Cameroon doctor wey dey based for US hold prayer session on Thursday to help President Donald Trump secure im re-election.
Dis one dey come as di Democrat candidate Joe Biden currently dey lead with 253 electoral votes while Republican candidate Donald Trump get 214 electoral votes.
For inside video wey Dr Stella Immanuel, post for her Facebook, she say "I release warrior angels to go through dis nation right now and begin to scatter di plans of di enemy, di plan of di wicked to take ova dis nation, to destroy our economy to destroy our pipo in di name of Jesus."
For di video, she wear blue and yellow Ankara cloth and sidon alone inside one room dey pray she even use bible reference of Zerubbabel join di prayer wia she add say "Di hands of Donald J Trump wey begin dis work for dis nation im hands go complete as you show me and many prophets for dis nation."
But no be only her wey don go spiritual ontop di US election mata.
On Wednesday, 6 November, Donald Trump spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain bin lead prayer service to request for angels from Africa and South America to help am win di US Presidential election.
Paula White-Cain wey also be Televangelist tok for prayer say she dey hear sound of victory plus sound of shouting and singing.
For July dis year, Dr Immanuel make di news afta she claim say she use hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax to treat Covid-19 patient for United States of America.
Who be Stella Immanuel?
Dr Stella Immanuel na primary health physician wey dey work for Rehoboth medical centre for Houston Texas.
- Her full name na Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel
- E no dey clear how old she be but some records show say she fit be 55 years
- She Attend Cameroon Protestant College (CPC) wey be boarding secondary school for Bali, Northwest Cameroon
- Study medicine for University of Calabar (class of 1990)
- According to her, she move to America for 1992
- She get daughter wey also train as doctor; di pikin graduate from Baylor University and University of Westminster
- She begin her career one Paediatric Clinic for Louisiana
- According to one court case for 2006, document show say she operate and own Rapha Medical and Therapeutic Clinic for Louisiana
- She be pastor and founder of Fire Power Ministries for Houston, Texas. According to di church social media profile, dem dey do "deliverance, prayer and spiritual warfare"
- She don write five books wey dey Amazon under di name "Dr Stella Immanuel"
- She also write one book wit some pastors of Nigeria-based Mountain of Fire Ministries church; And anoda book under her former name "Stella Gwandiku-Tita"
- Around 2019, she begin work for Rehoboth Medical Centre - her own company