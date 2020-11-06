Kelvin Odartei: Ghana 18 year old student build car from scrap
Ghana student, Kelvin Odartei go viral after e build en own car from scrap materials.
De young student who complete junior high school start dey build de car three years ago.
He use ordinary things like scrap, sign boards, plastic gallons den stuff.
After en innovation, some universities for Ghana offer am training so say he go fit reach en dreams of becoming auto engineer.