BBNaija 2020 housemate Nengi, Trikytee don become Bayelsa state Senior special assistants

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State government

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi and Trikytee don collect appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.

Governor, Douye Diri, announces Nengi wey come out as second runner-up for di reality TV show as face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

Di Bayelsa State governor say e dey proud of di housemates wey come from di State.

Dem neva announce which office Trikytee dey hold.