BBNaija 2020 housemate Nengi, Trikytee don become Bayelsa state Senior special assistants
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi and Trikytee don collect appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.
Governor, Douye Diri, announces Nengi wey come out as second runner-up for di reality TV show as face of Bayelsa Girl Child.
See who all finalist BBNaija housemates don vote to win 2020 Big Brother Naija Season 5 showDi Bayelsa State governor say e dey proud of di housemates wey come from di State.
Dem neva announce which office Trikytee dey hold.How fans celebrate di news
Fans of di Big Brother Naija housemate don enta social media to begin congratulate dem.
