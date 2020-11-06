US election 2020: Trump election fraud claims- See di truth behind dem

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

President Trump tok early on Friday about di US election count, say mago-mago dey inside but im no provide evidence.

We don fact-check some of im claims.

Trump: "I don dey tok about mail-in voting for a long time. E don destroy our system. Na corrupt system and e dey make pipo corrupt."

Oga Trump don post more than 70 tweets dey doubt mail-in voting, referencing voter fraud or "rigged" elections since April.

But evidence no dey say di system corrupt.

Electoral fraud no common for di United States - di rate dey less than 0.0009%, according to one 2017 study by di Brennan Center for Justice.

Evidence no dey to show say major issue for dis election either.

Di president himself don vote by post for di past.

Trump: "Dem mail out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots wey dem no verify."

Registered voters for nine states (plus Washington DC) dey get automatic mail-in ballots without having to ask for them.

Five of dis states introduce dis measure because of di coronavirus pandemic.

But eight of di nine states - Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington, California, New Jersey, and Vermont - no dey in contention.

All forms of postal voting get safeguards

Voting by mail no dey new - dem don use am for many elections.

Trump: "E dey amazing how those mail-in ballots dey one-sided too."

President Trump don bad-mouth plans to expand postal voting, say - without real evidence - e get "big mago-mago."

He ask Republican voters to turn up on di day, instead of using mail-in ballots.

E get evidence from di vote count say dis na wetin happen - Democratic voters get favoured voting by post and Republicans dey vote on di day in person.

Di counting never finish but for Pennsylvania, estimate be say ova 2.5 million postal votes enta,n like three times more come from registered Democrats than from Republicans.

Trump: "For Georgia, one pipe burst for far away location, e no dey related to di location of wetin dey happun but dem stop too dey count for four hours."

Dis no be true.

Di pipe burst for State Farm Arena and e affect one room wia dem dey tabulate absentee ballots.

Dis na di press release wey di staff of di arena put out.

Trump: "E get only few states yet wey dem neva decide for di presidential race. Na Democrats dey run di voting apparatus of those states ."

Dis no dey true "in all cases".

For Georgia, wey dem neva decide, di governor and both houses of di legislature na Republican dey control am.

Di secretary of state, wey dey in charge of di administration of di election, na Brad Raffensperger who is a Republican.

Dis na di tweet from 2018 wia Oga Donald Trump endorse am.

Trump: "Dem no go allow legally permissible observers."

President Trump dey tok about poll watchers. TDis na di pipo inside polling stations wey dey observe di counting of votes, to make sure sy e dey transparent.

Dem allow dem for most states, but tdem go need register before election day, dem dey always come from party or one candidate, although rules different from state to state.

President Trump no like as dem no allow Republican observers for some cities wey Democratdey run, like Philadelphia and Detroit.

But dem allow poll watchers to observe di count for both cities.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One poll watcher for Philadelphia dey observe di vote counting

Trump: "If you count di illegal votes, dem fit try to steal di election from us. If you count di votes wey come in late, we're looking to them very strongly, but plenti votes come in late."

President Trump dey suggest say count postal votes wey come afta election day "no follow law".

But dem fit count late postal ballots for around half of US states - as long as dem post mark am by 3 November.

Trump: "Dem cover one major hub for counting ballots for Detroit wit windows again wit large pieces of cardboard, and so dem wan protect and block di counting area."

Mr Trump dey tok about di TFC Center for Detroit, Michigan - one battleground state.

On Wednesday, gbas-gbos hapun for dia as poll watchers claim say dem block dem from di counting hall as dem cover windows.

Di City of Detroit's principal attorney, Lawrence Garcia, tok for statement: "Some - but no be all - windows na im dem cover, because poll workers wey dey siddon for dose windows express concerns about pipo outside the center dey video dem and take dia foto as dem dey work."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Windows for di TFC Center as dem dey put board