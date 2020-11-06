Separatists kidnap Cardinal Tumi and Fon Nso but Cardinal don free

Wia dis foto come from, Jumbam Wetin we call dis foto, Cardinal afta release

Christian Cardinal Tumi, highest church authority for Cameron don free but His Royal Highness, Sehm Mbinglo 1 still dey wit kidnappers.

Suspected separatists kidnap Cardinal Tumi and his royal highness, Sehm Mbinglo 1 traditional authority for Nso land for 6:30, November 5.

Elie Smith close aid for Cardinal confirm e release.

E add say wen e tok wit one of de separatists, e tell e say de kidnap na mistake. But, e also say na for send message for Cameroon government.

Out of separatist camp, Cardinal Tumi tell e aides say e shock say deh fit keep e de who night, Elie Smith tok.

"Cardinal tire, and e don go straight for hospital afta de kana terrible night weh e spend for camp", e add.

Some Christians weh deh march from Kumbo go reach Nkar, condemn de kidnap say e bad for Cardinal e health and age. Bishop turn 90 for October 15.

Wia dis foto come from, Nsoda Wetin we call dis foto, Fon Sehm Mbinglo

How de kidnap happen

Arch-Bishop Samuel Kleda and Bishop for Kumbo George Nkou, don tell BBC say suspected separatists kidnap Cardinal Tumi and his royal Highness Shem Binglo 1, Fon of Nso, for Babessi, Ngoketunjia sub-division yesterday.

Deh pass de night for camp but separatists for Babessi hand over Fon for dia Nso separatists for judge hin as no bi dia area, Bishop tok.

Cardinal Tumi and Fon Nso bi komot Yaoundé for go back for Kumbo, branch for Foumban before deh continue dia journey.

His royal highness Mbinglo bi don run e land and palace for seka Anglophone Crisis and especially afta separatists kill e pikin dem and also kidnap yi.

De Cardinal den negotiate make e go back as regional elections go hold for December.

Nso community development association, Don condemn de act say na slap for dem as a people and for Nso tradition.

For now separatists di point according fingers at each oda.