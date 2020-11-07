#EndSARS: Court order CBN to freeze anti police brutality campaigners bank account

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Federal high court for Abuja, don grant di request of Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze di accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters until January 2021.

According to di details of di order na Justice Ahmed Mohammed grant di request for di suit wey CBN file for October 20.

Last month di #Endsars protests shake many states across di kontri as thousands of youth enta street to demand for di end of police brutality and disbandment of di Special Anti- Robbery Squad of di police (SARS).

Di unit dey face many accuse of torture, corruption and kill-kill.

Di protests, bin start peacefully, but e later turn violent afta security agents begin clampdown on protesters.

During di period of di protest some Nigerians including protesters and policemen die.

Some business and public property dem destroy afta jaguda pipo hijack di protests across di states.

For Lagos, Oyo and some oda parts of di kontri, dem burn police stations and burn buildings and cars.

See di list of promoters wey court freeze dia account

Bolatito Rachael Oduala

Chima David Ibebunjoh

Mary Doose Kpengwa

Gatefield Nigeria Limited

Saadat Temitope Bibi

Bassey Victor Israel

Wisdom Busaosowo Obi

Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele

Ebere Idibie

Akintomide Lanre Yusuf

Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise

Mosopefoluwa Odeseye

Adegoke Pamilerin Emmanuel

Umoh Grace Ekanem

Babatunde Victor Segun

Mulu Louis Teghenan

Mary Oshifowora

Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob

Victor Solomon

Idunu A. Williams

Wetin di court order reveal?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di court order di banks to freeze all di transactions of di 20 accounts wey dey for CBN application and all oda bank accounts of di defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days depending on di outcome of di investigation and inquiry by di Central Bank of Nigeria.

Di court address di mata to di financial institution head office dem of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Dem adjourn di case to February 4, 2021 and ask any pesin wey dey affected by di order to apply to di court to hear dia case.