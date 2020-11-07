#EndSARS: Court order CBN to freeze anti police brutality campaigners bank account
Federal high court for Abuja, don grant di request of Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze di accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters until January 2021.
According to di details of di order na Justice Ahmed Mohammed grant di request for di suit wey CBN file for October 20.
Last month di #Endsars protests shake many states across di kontri as thousands of youth enta street to demand for di end of police brutality and disbandment of di Special Anti- Robbery Squad of di police (SARS).
Di unit dey face many accuse of torture, corruption and kill-kill.
Di protests, bin start peacefully, but e later turn violent afta security agents begin clampdown on protesters.
During di period of di protest some Nigerians including protesters and policemen die.
Some business and public property dem destroy afta jaguda pipo hijack di protests across di states.
For Lagos, Oyo and some oda parts of di kontri, dem burn police stations and burn buildings and cars.
See di list of promoters wey court freeze dia account
- Bolatito Rachael Oduala
- Chima David Ibebunjoh
- Mary Doose Kpengwa
- Gatefield Nigeria Limited
- Saadat Temitope Bibi
- Bassey Victor Israel
- Wisdom Busaosowo Obi
- Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele
- Ebere Idibie
- Akintomide Lanre Yusuf
- Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise
- Mosopefoluwa Odeseye
- Adegoke Pamilerin Emmanuel
- Umoh Grace Ekanem
- Babatunde Victor Segun
- Mulu Louis Teghenan
- Mary Oshifowora
- Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob
- Victor Solomon
- Idunu A. Williams
Wetin di court order reveal?
Di court order di banks to freeze all di transactions of di 20 accounts wey dey for CBN application and all oda bank accounts of di defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days depending on di outcome of di investigation and inquiry by di Central Bank of Nigeria.
Di court address di mata to di financial institution head office dem of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.
Dem adjourn di case to February 4, 2021 and ask any pesin wey dey affected by di order to apply to di court to hear dia case.
Tori be say Gatefield Nigeria Limited bin don sue Access Bank Plc ontop accuse say dem block one account wey den use to promote media coverage of di #EndSARS protests.