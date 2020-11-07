Diet: Poor food plan dey make children short by 20cm, analysis reveal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Poor diets for school-age pikin dem fit contribute to an average height gap of 20cm wey (7.9in) between di tallest and di shortest kontries, na wetin one analysis suggest.

Tori be say for 2019 dem report say di tallest 19-year-old boys dey live for Netherlands and dia height na (183.8cm or 6ft) while di shortest boys dey live for Timor Leste and dia height na (160.1cm or 5ft 3in).

Di study appear for The The Lancet.

Sabi pipo say to track changes for pikin height and weight of across di world and ova time dey important because e show di quality of nutrition available, and how healthy di environments dey for young pipo.

For 2019, dem find out say, on average pikin and teenagers for north-western and central Europe (eg those for Netherlands and Montenegro) na dem tall pass for di world.

Di team analyse data from more 65 million pikin dem and teenagers wey dey between di ages of 5 to 19 years from more 2000 studies between 1885 and 2019.

Meanwhile, di 19-year-old dem wey on average be di shortest dey live for South and South- East Asia, Latin America and East Africa.

Di analysis suggest say for 2019:

On average, 19-year-old boys for Laos dey di same height (162.8cm or 5ft 4in) as 13-year old boys for Netherlands.

19 years old, girls for Guatemala, Bangladesh, Nepal and Timor Leste na di same average height as 11-year-old Dutch girls (about 152cm or 5ft).

For UK, 19-year-old boys get average height of 178.2cm (5ft 10in), and girls 163.9cm (5ft 5in).

Di largest improvements for di average height for children over di last 35 years dey for China and South Korea.

But many countries for sub-Saharan Africa, average heights no change or reduce since 1985.

Healthy weight gain

Di study also torchlight children BMI, dat one na to check whether pesin weight dey healthy for dia height.

Tori be say sabi pipo find out say older teenagers with di largest BMI dey live for Pacific Islands, Middle East, USA and New Zealand.

Meanwhile 19-year-olds wey get di lowest BMI dey live for South Asian kontries like India and Bangladesh.

Dem estimate say di difference between kontries with di lowest and highest BMI for di study dey about 25kg (55lb).

For some Kotries pikin dey reach a healthy BMI at di age of five, but fit become overweight by di time dem reach 19.

Although sabi pipo acknowledge say genetics dey play an important part for individual pikin height and weight, dem say when it come to di health of di entire population, nutrition and di environment dey very key.