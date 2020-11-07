King Von songs: American rapper die for shooting - See wetin happun and who e be

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

26 years old American rapper King Von don die from gunshot afta one shooting wey happun outside one nightclub for Atlanta, Georgia wey police dey involve authorities tok.

King Von wey e real name na Dayvon Bennett and two oda pesin na im die during di early morning exchange of gunfire outside hookah lounge on Friday.

Atlanta police department tok say dem no believe say na police officer shot di rapper but instead na shootout wey don happun before police rush come.

Wetin really happun

According to di Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), preliminary investigation show say: "Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and one group of men leave di Opium Nightclub and go Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue.

"As dem reach dia, two men waka go meet di group for di parking lot, and di two groups of men start to argue with each oda. Di argument quickly escalate to gunfire between di two groups."

"Atlanta Police Department Officers (off-duty and on-duty) come respond. Two officers (one on-duty and one off-duty) fire shots for two locations. During di shooting incident, six men na im bullet touch during di group quarrel and di officer encounter."

"Dayvon Bennett AKA King Von and two men come die as a result of dia injuries, and three odas wey injure don dey receive treatment for one hospital. No officers injure for dis incident."

Georgia Bureau of Investigation say dem don get request to investigate one officer wey dey involved for di shooting wey happun for Monaco Hookah Lounge inside Atlanta, GA.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

GBI say once dem complete di investigation, dem go submit am give Fulton County District Attorney Office for review.

Who be King Von

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

King Von, na native of Chicago wey dem describe as up-and-coming rapper and dem born am for di Parkway Gardens neighborhood for 1994

Many of im most popular songs pay tribute to Chicago; pipo know am well-well as pesin wey dey tok more about street life, tense nights on di streets and i desire to escape di gangster mentality.

Last week, e release di album "Welcome To O'Block."

Im representatives tok for one statement say e "come out from difficult circumstances to become one music most promising stars."