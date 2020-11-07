Who won the 2020 America presidential election: Joe Biden don win di presidency

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Joe Biden don win di race to become di next US president, as im defeat Donald Trump for di tight vote count after Tuesday election.

Di BBC torchlight say Oga Biden don reach 273 electoral college votes, meaning say e go become di president for January, pending di outcome of any legal challenges.And na di end be dat, after long wait, now im don cross over di threshold of di 270 electoral college votes e bin need.

Di result make Trump di first one-term president since di 1990s.

Oga Trump campaign don indicate say dia candidate no plan to accept di outcome.

Di BBC declaration of Oga Biden victory dey based on unofficial results from states wey don already count dia votes finish, and go di results wey states like Wisconsin -wia counting still dey on - go produce.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Trump campaign don indicate say dia candidate no plan to accept di outcome.

Di election don see di highest turnout since 1900. Oga Biden don win more than 73 million votes so far, di most ever for US presidential candidate. Oga Trump get almost 70 million, di second-highest tally for history.