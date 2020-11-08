Samuel Eto'o Fils accident: Cameroon ex-football international survive car crash
Former Cameroon football international Samuel Eto'o Fils make accident but e dey fain according to family members.
Eto,o bi dey for Bafoussam for attend some festivals for weekend. E get di accident on e way back to Douala from di West region on Sunday.
But, close relations say de former striker dey fain.
De motor weh Eto'o bi dey inside scatter for front and e kombi dem say de accident bi serious.
But, for now, e no bi clear if e get injury or not, relations say e dey for hospital and doctors di check if e condition serious or not.