US election 2020: How many votes Kanye West finally get?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Will we be seeing a President Kanye?

We no know - still - who go be di next US president, but we know say di winner no go be - Kanye West.

Di 43-year-old rapper don concede after e self-styled "Birthday Party" collect just 60,000 votes out of estimated total of 160 million.

Another independent, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, make stronger showing - as e claim more than 1.5 million votes.

But Kanye political career fit no dey over just yet. E tweet "Kanye 2024" dis week, to signal another bid to come.

For di first presidential attempt, West appear on di ballot for 12 states, as e miss di filing deadline for most others. He gather di most votes - 10,188 - for Tennessee, state wey dey typically favour Republican candidates.

When e announce im candidacy for July, West bin say e platform bin dey modelled off Wakanda, di fictional kingdom from Black Panther.

To End police brutality bin be e number one plan, he tell Forbes for interview, like cleaning up chemicals "for our deodorant, for our toothpaste", and dey focused to protect America with dia "great military".

And why di party name?

"Because wen we win, na everybody's birthday party," na so e tok.

But Kanye candidacy bin be di subject of much criticism - and concern about e health.

For one rally for Charleston, South Carolina, to officially launch e campaign, di star make several surprising rants, at one point e say di 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman "never actually free di slaves, she just had di slaves go to work for other white people".

Kanye later begin cry wen e begin talk about abortion, as e say im parents almost abort am, and e bin wan abort e daughter.