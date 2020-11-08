Joe Biden speech today: President-elect of di United States of America vow to unite di nation for im victory tok

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Joe Biden say "time to heal" di US for im first speech as president-elect, and promise "not to divide but to unify" di kontri.

"Make we give each oda chance," oga Biden tok for one event inside Delaware, as e dey address those who vote against im.

Oga Biden defeat incumbent President Donald Trump afta Tuesday election.

Trump neva agree say dem win am and e neva speak publicly since dem announce im defeat wen e go play golf.

Di result make oga Trump di first one-term president since di 1990s. Im campaign don file plenti-plenti lawsuits for various states but election officials say no evidence show say dem rig di vote against am, as e dey claim.

Huge celebrations na im happun for major cities afta tori pipo announce Joe Biden victory on Saturday. Trump supporters wey dey disappointed protest for some cities but no reports of incidents.

Wetin Biden tok for im Speech

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

During one address to cheering supporters inside parking lot for im hometown for Wilmington,

Biden vow to Unify di kontri

"I pledge to be president wey go seek and not to divide, but to unify; who no dey see red states and blue states, we only dey see di United States."

"Time don reach to put away di harsh rhetoric, lower di temperature, see each oda again, listen to each oda again and to make progress, we need to stop to treat our opponents as enemies."

Coronavirus pandemic na top priority

Oga Biden tell im supporters near im house for Delware say im number priority na to get di coronavirus pandemic under control.

Di president-elect, wey wear face mask as im arrive on stage, announced say im go form im coronavirus response committee to make sure say dem dey ready to implement decisions from im inauguration day for January, because "that' na di only way we fit get back to living".

Biden reach out to Trump supporters

Oga Biden wey win more than 74 million votes so far, di highest ever for a US presidential candidate - hail di "diverse" support im gather during di campaign, and thank African-American voters in particular.

But im also reach out to Trump supporters directly.

"Na time to put away di harsh rhetoric, lower di temperature, see each oda again, listen to each oda again," na wetin Biden tok but im no mention im rival for di election.