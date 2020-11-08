Emir of Zazzau coronation: Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli open up about imsef and plans ahead of ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

Di new Emir of Zazzau HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli go collect im staff of office afta im coronation for Zaria, Kaduna state on Monday 9 November, 2020.

Di former Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand tell BBC Pidgin say e dey happy about all di plans for im coronation and say many big big pipo don already enter Zaria on Sunday.

E open up to BBC Pidgin about im pesin and di way pipo dey reason am.

"Di issue be say na all about how pipo dey see pesin, I know say e get pipo wey dey tok say I dey arrogant and now una dey yan say some pipo say I dey shy."

"But di truth be say shyness na part of Fulani culture and as fulani wey I be, e no go dey surprising to see say I dey shy."

Wetin we call dis foto, Many pipo don already full di palace ahead of di coronation

Preparations don go far inside Zaria as many pipo dey wait to see di coronation event, as BBC go round na security full everywhere and Emir tok say many VIPs don already dey town.

"Many Emirs and oda important pipo don already dey Zaria and some dey come tomorrow."

Emir Bamalli say e go use im new position to contribute im part to a peaceful Nigeria after recent unrests.

"Well about di protests, it is all about bringing pipo together fo dialogue dat na di solution."

'100 years old palace'

"Dis palace wey u dey see so na over 100 years old and na pride of all Zazzau pipo wherever dem dey for di world." Dis na wetin Usman Musa wey be royal guard for Zazzau Emir palace first tok.

According to Usman wey inherit royal guard work from im late father 20 years ago e dey lucky and happy say e go work with two Emirs for im lifetime.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada outside di palace a day to di coronation

"I inherit dis work after my papa die 20 years ago and i be one of di lucky few wey go work with two Emirs during im lifetime."

"I don dey work with late Emir Shehu Idris for 20 years and now we don get new Emir and we go support and help am succeed by di grace of God."

Wetin we call dis foto, Royal Guard Usman Musa don dey work for Zazzau Palace for 20 years now

E also yan say di palace like many around di world get many parts.

"E get wia di Emir dey sit with im chiefs, e get part wey be say na for only im closest family members and e also get im own personal side. So like all palaces wey dey dis world, many parts dey dis one too.