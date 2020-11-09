Ginimbi Genius Kadungure: Ginimbi death for accident as e celebrate Moana inside Zimbabwe traffic collision and more
Ginimbi Genius Kadungure, die for accident early hours of Sunday morning inside Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Ginimbi na popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire until im death for road accident.
Di 36-year-old bin dey drive inside e Rolls-Royce Wraith wen e collide wit three other vehicles, according to Zimbabwe police.
Im bin dey in celebrate fitness trainer Moana birthday wen.
Tori be say three oda pipo burn inside di vehicle as e later catch fire but some unidentified men bin remove Ginimbi body before di motor burn.
Interesting facts to sabi about [Ginimbi Genius Kadungure] "Ginimbi"
If you be Nigerian and you no sabi Ginimbi, just take am say until im death, dis Zimbabwean socialite bin dey enjoy life like Nigeria Hushpuppi.
See oda interesting facts about am before im death.
Full name: Genius Kadungure
Nickname: Ginimbi
Year of birth: October 10, 1984
Age: 36 years as of 2020
Gender: Male
Career: Businessman - Chairman of Piko Trading Holdings & Founder of Genius Foundation, owner of Club Sankayi (AKA Dreams Nightlife Club).
Education: Master of Business Administration - MBA at Great Zimbabwe University
Base: Govan Mbeki, Mpumalanga, South Africa
Kontri of origin: Harare, Zimbabwe
Ginimbi Background
Genius Kadungure na for Domboshava dem bom am into family of four. E be Harare International Carnival ambassador. Kadungure start to do small business at di age of 17 as e become a middle-man wey dey help get gas for domestic users.
Ginimbi Net Worth
Ginimbis net worth alias money wey im don make bin no really dey known as im business dem no dey listed publicly. Based on assets alias property wey im dey known to own, im worth fit reach be between USD $10 million and USD $100 million.
Ginimbi Fraud Allegations
In May 2014 Ginimbi Genius Kadungure bin chop arrest on allegations of fraud. E chop accuse say e defraud Zanu-PF MP for Chegutu West Dexter Nduna, di managing director of Badon Enterprises, and a Kadoma-based miner only identified as Gatawa of R1,581,890. (BBC Pidgin no fit confam how dat case don waka as at di timewe publish dis tori).
Between February 2009 and May 2016, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure chop accuse say im company Piko Trading (Private) Limited misrepresent to di Zimbabwe Revenue Authority say dem make total sales of $2 777 678 inclusive of value added tax wen in actual fact di company bin make more sales amounting to $9 092 951.
In February 2018 Ginimbi Genius Kadungure dismissed claims say im owe R340 000 to South African based businessman Mutumwa Mawere. Di two bin get fall out and exchanged words ontop social media site Twitter after Mawere ask am Kadungure to pay back wetin im dey owe.