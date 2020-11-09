Ginimbi Genius Kadungure: Ginimbi death for accident as e celebrate Moana inside Zimbabwe traffic collision and more

Wia dis foto come from, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure

Ginimbi Genius Kadungure, die for accident early hours of Sunday morning inside Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Ginimbi na popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire until im death for road accident.

Di 36-year-old bin dey drive inside e Rolls-Royce Wraith wen e collide wit three other vehicles, according to Zimbabwe police.

Im bin dey in celebrate fitness trainer Moana birthday wen.

Tori be say three oda pipo burn inside di vehicle as e later catch fire but some unidentified men bin remove Ginimbi body before di motor burn.

Wia dis foto come from, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure Wetin we call dis foto, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confam di death.

Interesting facts to sabi about [Ginimbi Genius Kadungure] "Ginimbi"

If you be Nigerian and you no sabi Ginimbi, just take am say until im death, dis Zimbabwean socialite bin dey enjoy life like Nigeria Hushpuppi.

See oda interesting facts about am before im death.

Full name: Genius Kadungure

Nickname: Ginimbi

Year of birth: October 10, 1984

Age: 36 years as of 2020

Gender: Male

Wia dis foto come from, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure

Career: Businessman - Chairman of Piko Trading Holdings & Founder of Genius Foundation, owner of Club Sankayi (AKA Dreams Nightlife Club).

Education: Master of Business Administration - MBA at Great Zimbabwe University

Base: Govan Mbeki, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Kontri of origin: Harare, Zimbabwe

Ginimbi Background

Genius Kadungure na for Domboshava dem bom am into family of four. E be Harare International Carnival ambassador. Kadungure start to do small business at di age of 17 as e become a middle-man wey dey help get gas for domestic users.

Ginimbi Net Worth

Ginimbis net worth alias money wey im don make bin no really dey known as im business dem no dey listed publicly. Based on assets alias property wey im dey known to own, im worth fit reach be between USD $10 million and USD $100 million.

Ginimbi Fraud Allegations

In May 2014 Ginimbi Genius Kadungure bin chop arrest on allegations of fraud. E chop accuse say e defraud Zanu-PF MP for Chegutu West Dexter Nduna, di managing director of Badon Enterprises, and a Kadoma-based miner only identified as Gatawa of R1,581,890. (BBC Pidgin no fit confam how dat case don waka as at di timewe publish dis tori).

Between February 2009 and May 2016, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure chop accuse say im company Piko Trading (Private) Limited misrepresent to di Zimbabwe Revenue Authority say dem make total sales of $2 777 678 inclusive of value added tax wen in actual fact di company bin make more sales amounting to $9 092 951.