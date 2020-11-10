Covid-19 in Africa: Why some countries begin see rise for new cases

Increase don dey for Covid-19 infections in Africa over di past few weeks, according to di latest information.

Di number of daily new cases don dey rise after di drop we see for mid-July, according to di Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and di World Health Organization.

During week ending of 1 November, new cases rise by 3% for WHO Africa region - we no include Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti or Somalia.

Ghana dey on di verge of second wave of Covid-19 as di country record 1,156 new cases. Active cases move from 397 cases to over one thousand in just two weeks.

And WHO say Uganda record new highest daily increase for di virus in di past week, wit nearly half of di cases coming from di capital, Kampala.

And di story no too different for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital wia on Sunday new cases jump to 255 across two days, from former average of 90 per day.

Wetin dey cause increase?

President Akufo-Addo address im kontri pipo for national television on Sunday wia e draw ear give dem say "di virus no change…na our reduction in how we dey follow preventive protocols dey cause di increase."

"We dey let our guard down.

"We no go fit to throw caution to wind at dis critical moment, den destroy di gains wey goment, health officials, heroic frontline health workers, and members of di security agencies dey do give us."

One WHO oga Matshidiso Moeti tok dis about Kenya, wia dem sef don see new case increase: "Di most important [tin] na to contain [di rise] and not make di situation get out of control.".

Dr Moeti also feel say pipo for Kenya fit dey tire of measures like to dey wear mask, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Kenya mata resemble South Africa own wia dia health minister also say "pandemic fatigue" dey affect di population."

Meanwhile, sabi pipo for South Africa say "superspreader" events wey bring many pipo togeda, na im dem see as di cause of di rise in di kontri cases.

E be like di main reason di continent dey see more recorded cases na sake of prevention measures wey pipo no dey follow like before.

Also e dey important to torchlight say no data don show say international travel - wey don recently open for many kontries - don contribute to di increase.

Which kontris dey most affected?

For many months South Africa hold di record for di highest number or cases for Africa and even today e never change.

Di president for im weekly address president Cyril Ramaphosa say as di festive season dey come, make kontri pipo "no become di architects of our own undoing".

South Africa goment ease lockdown measures for August.

Still good news dey as di reported death rate per capita for Africa dey low compared with oda parts of di world, even though health infrastructure for many African kontris no dey bam.