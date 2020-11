Covid-19 in Africa: Why Ghana go fit enter lockdown after country record 1000 new cases

Wia dis foto come from, NANA AKUFO-ADDO/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana dey on de verge of second wave of Covid-19 as de country record 1,156 new cases.

De active cases for de country move from 397 cases to over a thousand in just two weeks.

President Akufo-Addo addressing Ghanaians on de development talk Ghanaians say "de virus no change…wanna reduction in compliance with preventive protocols de account for de increase."

"We dey let our guard down" he add.

Analysis of de active case data dey show say Greater Accra Region alone dey account for 75% of new cases, while Ashanti, Bono, Eastern and Western Regions dey account for 16% of active cases.

11 other regions dey account for 4% of cases wey dem record 5% of new cases from tests for Kotoka International Airport.

De number of daily infections dey on de rise for Ghana, infection figures move from average of 25 new cases per day to 130 new cases per day in de last two weeks.

Inside de televised address, Prez Akufo-Addo talk say "we no go fit to throw caution to the wind at dis critical moment, den destroy de gains wey govment, health officials, heroic frontline health workers, and members of de security agencies dey do give we."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Two men stand by facemasks for sale inside Ghana

Ghana record de highest number of cases around June, where 8,585 active cases dey on treatment.

With de latest rise in coronavirus cases, de country fit reach dis figure in less than two months.

Some Ghanaians however feel say de increase in coronavirus cases be sake of political rallies den tins wey dey go on ahead of December elections.