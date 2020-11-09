Ginimbi: Moana die for accident with Genius Kadungure – Wetin you need to about her

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/moana_ty22

Popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure die for one serious accident on Sunday morning wey happun for Borrowdale, Harare, di kontri capital.

Michelle Moana Amuli wey be popular Zimbabwe model dey among three odas wey also die for di accident.

Report say Moana na one of di passengers wey dey inside Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure Roll Royce Wraith wey crash come catch fire along Borrowdale Road and kill everybody wey dey inside.

According to police report Ginimbi, Moana and two odas bin dey celebrate Moana 26th birthday before dis happun.

According to tori pipo iHarere News, di two oda passengers for di Rolls Royce Wraith na Limumba Karim - one Malawian national wey dey wanted for im home kontri for fraud and one woman from Mozambique named only as 'Elisha'.

Who be Michelle 'Moana' Amuli

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/moana_ty22

Michelle Amuli wey dem popularly know as Moana na Zimbabwe socialite, fitness enthusiast and model.

Dem born Moana on 6th November 1994 and she be 26 years old before her death on Sunday 8th November, 2020 and she once tok say na for ghetto dem born her.

Michelle Moana Amuli Career

Moana 'Mimie' na video vixen and don feature for one video by award-winning musician Jah Prayzah. She become popular afta she play Jah Prayzah love interest for im video Munyaradzi for May 2020.

She bin tok for one interview say: "I no go through auditions but Jah Prayazah crew look for me, I dey sure say dem know me through my IG video clips wia I post and showcase my talent."

She don also appear for oda videos by Takura Zvemoyo, Enzo-Mwenje and Freeman - Miridzo.

Apart from say Moana na fitness coach, Yogi, and brand influencer, she also dey play basketball.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/moana_ty22

For October 12, Moana post one video for Her instagram wey she flaunt her diamond-encrusted engagement ring say she don dey "officially off di streets"