NYSC 2020 Batch B: Guidelines Prospective Corp members must do before dem enta camp

Wia dis foto come from, NYSC/TWITTER

Di Presidential Task Force on Covid- 19 and di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say all National Youth Service Corp members must do compulsory Covid- 19 test wen dem reach orientation camps and only dos wey carry test result wey be negative go dey allowed to enta camp do registration.

Dis na part of di guidelines NYSC, PTFCovid- 19 and di NCDC bin develop to make sure 2020 NYSC orientation camp activities for across di kontri dey safe for prospective corp members wey go enta camp on 10 November, 2020.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari also direct di National Youth Service Corp to make sure say di agency enrol all corp members for di National Health Insurance Scheme.

Di Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim wey give dis informate say dem dey work wit security agencies to make sure say corp members dey safe for anywhere dem dey serve for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, PTFCovid- 19/TWITTER

Other guidelines to ensure safety for orientation camps na: