End Sars protest: Why Nigerian carry Falz, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Aisha Yesufu and odas go court

One Kenechukwu Okeke, wey describe imself as human rights activist don carry upto fifty pipo go court unto say dem get association wit di End Sars protest wey call for end police brutality.

For statement wey im publicize on top Twitter, im call di protesters say dem be "riot promoters" and tok say dem bin gada unlawful assembly, cause damage to im property and cause fear for di pipo wey dey stay for Abuja.

E also tok say dem tell lies against am for di social media app, Twitter.

E sue fifty pipo for criminal proceedings ontop di mata wey include, human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, musicians Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare), Folarin Falana (Falz), David Adeleke (Davido), Tiwa Savage, Journalist Kiki Mordi and plenti ooda including former footballer, Kanu Nwankwo and Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

E tok say na for Twitter dem bin plan di unlawful gathering wey lead to kasala for di kontri.

Plenti for di pipo e bin call for di suit don start to dey respond to di lawsuits.

While some pipo like Aisha Yesufu and social media influencer Pamilerin dey jolli say dem dey di list on top say dem serve dia kontri, odas dey call out Kenechuku say e no get work.

