Davido new album: When 'A Better Time' album dey drop?

Wia dis foto come from, Twiitter/@davido

Davido don reveal di tracklist for im third studio album - A Better Time, less than a year afta im release A Good Time.

For social media post, di Nigerian star, bin reveal di tracklist of di album togeda wit di different artists wey im feature.

E announce say im go release di album for Friday, di 13th of November, 2020.

Di 17 track album bin feature foreign artistes dem like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, and Hitboy, e also include African stars like Sauti Sol, Mugeez and Sho Madjozi.

Nigerians stars like, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay and Bella Shmurda also feature for dis new release wey go be di musician third studio album.

Many pipo don dey yarn about di album before e drop as Davido bin don release two singles from di album wey include Fem and So Crazy wey feature Lil Baby.

Some pipo yab di soon to be released album, sotay Lil Baby tok say im no go dey feature for songs again.

While some fans dey hail di album say e go be anoda banger for di Nigerian music industry, odas dey hate one of di singles of di album say e be trash.

