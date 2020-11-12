Chimamanda Adichie don win overall Women's Prize for Fiction award

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Half of a Yellow Sun novel don receive fresh accolades afta e win award as di best book to ever collect di Women's Prize for Fiction for e 25 year history.

Di Nigerian born author wey win di prize for 2007 bin dey choose from public vote between all di 25 winners wey don win before as part of di anniversary of di prize.

Dem bin formerly call di prize di Orange Prize and the Bailey Prize and dis year prize na one and only.

Half of a Yellow Sun wey comot for 2006 with global accolades, dey set for Nigeria for di Biafra War and bin showcase di end of colonialism, class, race and female empowerment.

For 2013, dem turn am to feem wey Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton follow act inside.

Adichie tok say "I dey especially moved say dem vote me Winner of Winners because na dis prize carri plenti readers come my work and na im introduce me to plenti talented writers."

Madam Adichie don win ova 27 award for her writing career.

Author Kate Mosse wey be di founder and director of di UK based prize say she bin dey thrilled say Half of a Yellow Sun win di award.