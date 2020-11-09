Benue youths allegedly kill pastor wey dem accuse say dey steal penis

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bin no find proof to show say true true dia penis bin loss

Di Benue state police command don begin investigate di death of one pastor, Uhembe Jacob wey youth for Daudu kill afta dem allege say e steal dia penis.

Di police tok tok pesin, Anene Suewese Catherine wey confirm im death, say di man die afta e run from di community to anoda village.

Prophet Uhembe Jacob na di founder of Divine Shadow church for Daudu, Guma area council of Benue state, north central Nigeria.

Di tori be say, for weeks now, young boys for di Guma axis begin experience say dia penis no dey work again.

Before dem know am, 12 pipo don comot begin complain di same tin.

Dem first accuse one Ernest Tsuwe, di man come hang imself afta di pipo ask am make e return dia penis.

Di youth dem come enta street to demand make di local authority take action and find those wey dey allegedly steal dia manhood.

Wetin we call dis foto, Youth of Daudu for Benue state bin enta street on top how manhood dey disappear but police say dem no get proof.

Afta di protest, di village elders on di 3rd of November hold general meeting wia dem identify say Ernest be friend wit one Mr. Saka Noah and prophet Uhembe wey be senior agents for "penis stealing."

Dem alleged say dem di use juju to commot pipo penis and dem ask dem to pay moni so dat dem go heal dem.

As dem dey tok na so argument come start and di boys come rush di two men to kill dem.

Police pipo dem come rescue Mr. Saka while prophet Uhembe run enta im car waka go Yelwata, Nasarawa state.

Di youth first burn im church and properties and later di news of im death come shele.

Members of im church also don enta street to demand for justice on top im death as Benue police assure say dem go kontinu to chook eye for how e take die.

Na true say penis disappear for daudu?

Madam Catherine tell BBC Pidgin say no penis thief dey happun for Daudu and dat all di boys wey dem take go hospital show say dem dey okay.

She further explain say during dis period, pipo for di area dey always come out to claim say dia penis dey loss.

She point out say e fit get something wey di make dem to di get genital dysfunction but no be say dia penis disappear.

Di police say dem don arrest eight pesin on top di mata and dem go cari dem go court