Pfizer vaccines Covid 19: Pfizer Ltd, Biotech vaccine latest medical breakthrough against SARS-CoV-2

Pfizer and Biontech don announce say dia vaccine alias special injection against covid-19 achieve success inside first interim analysis from phase threr study.

Tori be say dia mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 don demonstrate evidence of efficacy alias strong power against COVID-19 inside di bodi of participants wey dem test di injection on without initial evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Dis na based on di first interim efficacy analysis (alias report card to show wether di melecine dey work) wey dem conduct on November 8, 2020 by one external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from di Phase 3 clinical study.

Normally vaccines to prevent any killer disease must pass through three phases before e go chop approve for ready to use.

•Dem find out say di vaccine candidate show to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis

•Analysis evaluate 94 confam cases of COVID-19 in trial participants

•Di study include 43,538 participants, wit 42% wey get different backgrounds and dem never observe any serious safety concerns; De go continue to collect Safety and additional efficacy informate.

•Dem dey plan submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to di U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) soon afta dem achieve di required safety milestone, wey currently dey expected to occur for di third week of November.

•Clinical trial go continue through to final analysis at 164 confam cases in order to collect further data and characterize the vaccine candidate's performance against other study endpoints.