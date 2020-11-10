Rahama Sadau blasphemy: Kannywood actress dey face death sentence? See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, George Okoro Wetin we call dis foto, Rahama Sadau in di dress wey cause di latest controversy

On Tuesday morning, rumor bin break out for social media say Actress Rahama Sadau dey allegedly face death sentence ova blasphemy.

Di popular actress bin enta kasala wen she post foto of her self of her self for social media and some parts of her body dey show for inside di foto.

From wetin pipo dey tok, di pishures dey against dia religion and culture as dem write for social media and dis na why some pipo dey bash her.

Rahama bin don do video to apologise for her "picture wey cause controversy".

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police bin get order from di Inspector-General of Nigeria Police Force to take charge of di situation make e no for "any act wey go threaten public peace".

Wia dis foto come from, Rahama Sadau

Dis na wetin fit cause di death sentence rumor?

BBC Pidgin bin speak wit di Kaduna State police to confam if di death sentence tori dey true.

Wen we ask di state Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, im tok say "who sentence her?", im say e no know about dis sentencing and if e get any oda informate about am im go let us know.

For now, Kaduna state police command no fit confam dis informate.

However some pipo don comot from social media to say di tori no dey true.

One twitter user wey im username na jaybee, say "I just speak wit Rahama, no one send her police invitation or any death sentence. di story no dey true and God know wia e come from. Please, disregard any story of such. Thank you!".

Wetin we know about Rahama Sadau case?

According wetin BBC find out, police bin no arrest Sadau, contrary to reports for di media, but one source wey dey close to di case say she bin dey try to get team of lawyers to take her to di police station.

For one letter wey di Chief Inspector General of Police, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Mohammed Adamu direct di Kaduna State Commissioner of Police to take immediate action to make sure say di incident no lead to insecurity and riots.

Wia dis foto come from, Fim Magazine

But one letter wey dey fly for social media say e get conditions wey Rahama must meet to defend herself against di allegation of blasphemy.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Lawal Gusau wey write di letter na di same pesin wey write di petition against di actress to di Inspector General of Police.

Wetin be Blasphemy?

For Islam, Blasphemy na wen pesin disrespect or abuse important personalities for Islamic religion or any law wey dey inside islam.

Di worst na wen pesin tok bad or bad mouth tins about dia God or Prophet Muhammad - dat one na death penalty.

While odas like abusing or disrespecting top disciplines or islamic laws get various punishment.

According to experts di blasphemy laws dey type by type and no be all dey lead to death penalty.

Wia dis foto come from, Thinkstock Wetin we call dis foto, Noose

According to Yusuf Sani wey be sabi pesin for Sharia law e tok say pesin wey disrespect or abuse disciplines of di prophet no go get same punishment as pesin wey abuse di prophet himself.

"So wetin pipo suppose know about dis blasphemy laws be say na step by step. After Allah next for Muslims na Prophet Muhammad SAW and anybodi wey disrespect those ones fit get death sentence."

"Even regarding followers alias disciples of di prophet dem get levels.