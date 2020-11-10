Sanwo-Olu: How youths dey abuse substances dey worri Lagos State governor

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Twitter

Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say how youths dey "abuse substances and dey put hand inside cyber crime" dey worri am.

Mr Sanwo-Olu say e dey budget 10 billion Naira to use improve di lives of youths for di state and encourage dem to stop dem from to dey put hand inside bad tins.

E tok dis one on Tuesday wen im dey present goment 2021 budget to di state house of assembly.

Im say di budget na 'budget of rekindled hope' and e get spending money wey reach 1.155 trillion naira.

Di govnor comment dey come few weeks afta youths enta streets do protest against police brutality and end ti bad government wey come lead plenti destruction of lives and property for di state and across Nigeria.

During di presentation, di govnor lament how di protest cause plenti suffering and destruction of properties for pipo.

E say e dey make plans to initiate beta communication wit youths for di state to get dia trust.

Plan to stop pension for former govnors

During di bill presentation, di governor also tok say dem dey ready bill wey go give dem power to stop payment of pension to former govnors and dia deputies to reduce cost of governance.

E say dis na one of di ways wey dey wan use improve good governance and encourage selflessness for civil service.

Many Nigerian states get laws wey make dem dey pay plenti moni as pension to former govnors and dia deputies.

Budget of rekindled Hope

Di 2021 budget wey govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu present today go majorly concentrate on how to engage di youths and make dem more productive according to di govnor.

Di budget go also look into other sectors like agriculture and building of infrastructure including roads and health centres.

Governor Sanwo-Olu add say dem call am budget of rekindled hope becos of dia plan to overcome di challenges wey follow year 2020 come.