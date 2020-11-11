Douala court brutality: Cameroon lawyers wound, odas drink tear gas for court room

Wia dis foto come from, Tamfu Richard

Three lawyers wound, odas drink tear gas for Bonanjo Court of First Instance, for Douala, Littoral region as court session end in disorder.

De hearing weh e start for 3:00pm end for night around 9:00 pm inside disorder.

"We decide say de accused lawyers no go turn back for prison. We mount barrier around dem. Den police and gendarmes enta de hall start shoot, use tear gas, scatter us take de accused from court", Barrister Tamfu Richard we see de action tori how e happen.

Security officers also take away de judge and state counsel out of court den na only lawyers remain, e add.

"We sense danger, di try for find air for breath as we bi di suffocate", Tamfu add.

Court room na lawyers dia temple and e no good as security officials kam shoot gun and tear gas inside, e tok.

For now lawyers di wait for statement from Cameroon Bar Association, on dia next move for restore lawyers dia dignity.

BBC News Pidgin try for get police public relations officers for know who order shooting, but deh go tok afta.

How de mata start?

Wia dis foto come from, Copyright: Tamfu Richard Wetin we call dis foto, Lawyer wey dem injure

Two lawyers, members of Cameroon Bar Association bin appear for court of first instance Bonanjo for Douala, Littoral region for November 10.

Deh accuse dem of attempted corruption, and attack on magistrate, den lock dem for New Bell Prison.

Lawyers mobilize for support dia colleagues for court and plenti police too bin station for outside de court room.

De lawyers file bail for dia colleague. As hearing hot wit argument for defense lawyers and state prosecutors, judge decide for adjourn de case for November 25.

Dis vex lawyers weh de argue say bail mata na sharp-sharp or on short notice.

As argument continue and voices rise high, judge suspend de hearing. Afta, gendarmes and police enta inside court start fire gun and tear gas for scatter de lawyers.

No bi de first taim weh security forces open fire on lawyers, for 2016 wen lawyers bi protest police bi shoot arrest lawyers.