Ginimbi: 'I want everybody wey wan attend my burial to wear white' - Genius Kadungure tok before e die

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ginimbi

Family of popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire, Ginimbi Genius Kadungure - wey die for motor accident on 8th November say im want pipo wey wan attend im burial to wear white dress.

Dis all-white dressing wey everybody must wear come di burial dey similar with Ginimbi trademark dressing for di lavish parties wey im dey always host while e dey alive.

Di family say di wearing of white cloths na part of Ginimbi funeral plan and dem go do di burial for im mansion inside Domboshava on Saturday .

During one interview with tori pipo, The Herald, Ginimbi eldest sister, Juliet tok say her brother use to tell dem say e want huge send-off.

"Genius na fun-loving character, e dey always remind us about how e want im funeral to be. In fact, e get di plan for ground and dey always tok say 'ndiri big', so make sure for my funeral, you no hurry-hurry bury me."

"Take time to plan for my burial. Check my requirements well and one of di tins be say I want everyone wey go come my funeral to dress in all white, no mata who. Please, make sure you tok am plenti times. Remember, say I be all-white guy. Di all-white need to be on di day of burial." Juliet say na wetin im brother, Ginimbi bin tell dem before e die.

Juliet say according to di plan, dem go get to wait for Ginimbi oda friends wey dey abroad to come for di burial.

"Ginimbi go tok say, make sure you get in touch with my oda friends abroad and wait for dem to come. Dat na why we dey tok say for now di burial go begin on Thursday and for now pipo dey gada for our papa residence wey dey 400 metres away from Ginimbi mansion."

Madam Juliet say dem don set up one tent because plenti pipo dey com from all 'walks of life' and we no fit accommodate all of dem for di mansion.

"We go arrange one tent for friends and fans, then anoda VIP tent, we go bury Ginimbi on Saturday for im yard as e wish to. E dey very difficult for us as family and we dey kindly request di public to respect us and avoid spreading bad rumours.

She add for now, we don put family spokesperson wey be Clement Kadungure. Anything you wan hear wey no come from am, no be true.