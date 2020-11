Jerry Rawlings: Ghana former leader Jerry Rawlings don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jerry Rawlings serve Ghana as leader from 1981 to 2001

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana former leader don die.

Rawlings die on Thursday morning from Covid-19, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Jerry Rawlings John AKA J.J.Rawlings dem born am 22 June, 1947.

E die at di age of 73 for Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, according to tori.

Former Prez. Rawlings death dey happun just less than a month to di 2020 Ghana presidential election.

Before im death, former Prez. Jerry Rawlings bin dey support former Prez. John Mahama re-election plan for di 7 December election against current Prez. Nana Akufo Addo.