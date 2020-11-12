Balarabe Musa: Things about Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa of Kaduna wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Abubakar Nabango/ Facebook

E no longer be news say former Kaduna Balarabe Musa don die after brief illness for northern Nigeria.

Alhajiji Abu na di former govnor neighbour for Kaduna for over 20 years and e tell BBC some things about di former Presidential contestant wey pipo fit no know.

Im open door policy - According to Alhaji, di late govnor employ open door policy wia be say pipo dey free to come see am anytime dem want and to discuss any issue.

E add say for di years wey e spend as im neighbour e observe say pipo from everywhere wey wan see Balarabe Musa dey see am easily without any stress.

"Na very simple pesin e be and even my house get security pass im own, e dey always entertain and talk to pipo. Neighbours and any oda pesin wey get important thing to tok Balarabe Musa go listen to am, na di kain pesin wey e be be dat.

Na pesin wey like to dash pipo things- "e get time wey i hear say di wife tell some pipo say abeg if una wan bring anything to dis house make una no give am(Balarabe Musa) from outside because e go share everything before e enta house, dat na di kain of man wey e be."

Dat na wetin Alhajiji tok.

Wia dis foto come from, BALARABE MUSA/FACEBOOK

According to Alhajiji, sometimes he'll be passing by and he'll see di late former sharing things for some pipo.

"Whatever he gets he shares, no be pesin wey dey selfish at all and dis na one of di things wey make pipo like am wella."

Na private pesin e be- Anoda thing wey pipo no too sabi about di former govnor according to Alhajiji na say Balarabe Musa no like to dey chook im mouth, hands and legs for every mata.

"Pipo sabi am as freedom fighter and pesin wey campaign for democracy and good governance for Nigeria but at di same time di Balarabe Musa wey I know na private pesin wey no like to dey involved in every matter."

"Na pesin wey like to read so sometimes e go just like dey on im own to read and think."

Wetin be di legacy wey Balarabe Musa leave behind?

Wetin we call dis foto, Balarabe Musa political associate Tanko Yakasai

Popular politician Tanko Yakasai wey be 95 years old na close friend and associate of Balarabe Musa and e tell BBC say di legacy wey di former govnor leave behind na dat of selflessness above any oda thing.

"My relationship with Balarabe Musa start for 1953 when him and 5 oda pipo from Kaduna join our NEPU movement (Northern Elements Progessive Union na di first political party for northern Nigeria) and we maintain our relationship until im death on Wednesday."

"To me di number one legacy wey e leave behind na dat of selflessness and love for service because apart from am and Lateef Jakande wey serve as Lagos govnor na dem be di pipo wey i know wey no personally benefit anything as govnors, to dem na all about service."