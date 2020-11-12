Alaafin Oyo: "If anything do me or my children, na my husband, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III dey responsible" - Queen Anu

One of di queens to di Oyo Kingdom wey go viral recently sake of say she comot her marriage don explain reasons why she waka comot di palace and why she leave her marriage.

Queen Anuoluwapo, wey be one of di 12 wives to di Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III enta social media, raise alarm say if anything bad happun to her or her children, na di king dey responsible.

She explain say since she waka comot from her marriage and from di palace, di King no allow her rest as im dey threaten her family to sabi her where about.

Di queen wey be one of di youngest wives of di Alaafin of Oyo also claim say di king attempt to kidnap her but di plan fail.

She post for Instagram say "I shock when I find out say dem dey harass my family because di king no sabi my location. Di attempt to kidnap me don also fail and I no fit keep quiet again."

Queen Anu say she no fit continue to dey live under bondage and her life dey under threat na why she leave di marriage.

She say: "dis na outcry to protect my life. Say I comot for palace no mean say my life suppose dey danger. I no wish to waka comot from my marriage for no reason, I no fit continue to dey live under bondage as I wish to live and be di best i fit be for my children," she tok.

Queen Anu say she carry di mata come public to protect her life as her life dey for danger since she comot di palace.

Di mother of two children say she no fit deny her children di right to meet dia papa but e dey okay make dem be wit her.

Di young queen wey dem born for di 1990s come from Osun state. She marry di monarch wey be over 80 years old when she dey her twenties, plenty pipo bin question di marriage.

Some argue say she marry am because of money and make she fit enjoy royalty.