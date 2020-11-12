Jerry Rawlings dead: Who be de Ghanaian leader who dem nickname ‘Junior Jesus’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jerry Rawlings serve Ghana as leader from 1981 to 2001

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana former leader don die on Thursday morning afta short illness, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Dem born Jerry John Rawlings on 22nd June 1947 for Accra to Ghanaian mother who dey come from Volta Region den Scottish father.

Rawlings attend Achimota School where he secure en General Certificate of Education 'O' Level in 1966.

After en 'O' Level he join de Ghana Air force as Flight Cadet in around August 1967 wey he later join de cadet training unit for Ghana Military Academy and Training School, Teshie, wey dey Accra as Officer.

In 1969, he graduate as commissioned Pilot Officer wey he win de highest "Speed Bird Trophy" as best cadet in flying and airmanship wey by 1978 he rise to de rank of Flight-Lieutenant.

On May 28, 1979, Flt.-Lt. Rawlings den other six military officers appear before court after failed coup attempt.

First Coup plot

He justify de coup as en idea wey he cite corruption and headship as en reason for de coup.

Dem sentence Rawlings to death publicly wey dem imprison am.

While awaiting execution, a group of soliders on June 7, 1979 storm de cells where dem dey keep am in custody wey dem free am.

Shortly after he stage successful overthrow of de Supreme Military Council (SMC) govement who he led the group in a coup to oust the Akuffo Government and Supreme Military Council.

He form de Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) wey dem take over power.

During de 112 days of de AFRC leadership, Rawlings order de execution of eight military officer by firing squad.

Dem dey include Generals Kotei, Joy Amedume, Roger Felli, and Utuka, den also three former heads of state including Afrifa, Acheampong den Akuffo.

He hand over power to civilian government led by Dr Hilla Limann.

Second coup d'etat

In 1981, he stage second coup d'etat wey remoce de civilian govment of Hilla Limann wey he help bring to power.

He now form de Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) which take over as govment.

Rawlings rule Ghana as PNDC leader from 1982 to 1992 where International Monetory Fund (IMF) push am to turn de country into democratic state. Dis be after dem help Ghana plus economic recovery plan den things which make dem demand for de country to become a democratic state.

Democracy Under Rawlings

In 1992, he form de National Democratic Congress (NDC) wey he allow make Ghana hold general election.

He win de general election by landslide wey he rule Ghana for eight more years from 1992 to 2000 where he serve two terms as democratic govment.

Chaw political observers hail Jerry John Rawlings for en decision to leave de political scene after en democratic govment as more political lewaders in Africa dey hold on to power by force.

Retired politician and death

Since 2000 Rawlings play en role as statesman for Ghana after he hand over power to John Agyekum Kufuor of de New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In November 2000, den name Rawlings as de first International Year of Volunteers 2001 Eminent Person by then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

In October 2010, dem name Jerry Rawlings as African Union envoy to Somalia.

Later on in life he give talks, lectures den stuff for places like Oxford University where he address issues like corruption, poverty, development in Africa den tins.