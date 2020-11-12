Afcon qualifiers: Cameroon humble Mozambique 4-1 to top Group F

Wia dis foto come from, Mouamba Lyonga Wetin we call dis foto, Vincent Aboubakar score two goals as di Indomitable Lions go top of Group F.

Cameroon humble Mozambique 4-1 for Afcon 2021 qualifier.

De match for Reunification Stadium, Douala wit no spectators for seka Covid-19, October 12, for dis day three Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

Vincent Aboubakar open scores for first half wit header, den strike in double before Zambo Anguissa add number three.

Dianamo Moscow forward, Njie Clinton Njie add number four softly afta Mambas of Mozambique reduce score.

Cameroon indomitable lions play dia game afta 22 years for Reunification stadium without dia captain, and forward, Moting weh e get injury and e recently sign for German side, Bayern Munich. Also, defender, Fai Collins, Midfielder Michael Ngadeu and Jean Onana all test positive for Covid -19 and deh miss de game. Indomitable Lions kneel for sing national anthem for remember de seven pikin dem weh deh die for Kumba for October 24.

Wia dis foto come from, Herve Kemgne Wetin we call dis foto, Even if fans no enta stadium deh dance and sing outside

Even if fans no enta stadium deh dance and sing outside for encourage players.

Antonio Conceicao, Cameroon coach since September, 2019 give Cameroon football lovers satisfaction as e win dis first match since e take over national team

Cameroon na host for 2021 Afcon and dem dey top of group F wit 7 points afta dis win, Mozambique get 4 points.