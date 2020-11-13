Jerry Rawlings: Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings "revolution" quotes before im death

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana don begin seven days of national mourning to honour former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings wey serve di west African kotrin between 1981 to 2001 die on Thursday at di age of 73 for Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

During di national mourning from Friday, President Nana Akufo-Addo order all flags to fly at half mast and suspend im re-election campaign during dis period.

Also di Presidential candidate of di National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Maham wey [Jerry Rawlings] deysupport don suspend im six-day campaign tour wit immediate effect.

Ghana don lost a big national hero wey dey among di few pipo wey don rewrite di history of di west African kontri.

See quotes of [Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings] wey many go take remember am.

"We fit vote pipo in and out but wetin we need to do inside dis kontri na to establish a situation where even if na di devil dey rule for Ghana, by virtue of certain procedures and practices, di devil no go fit get away with wetin e want, e go need to do wetin di pipo expect am to do.

"I no be expert in law, I no be expert in economies. But I be expert in working on empty stomach while wondering wen and where di next meal go come from. I know wetin e fell like to go to bed with headache, for want of food."

"E get time wey we see di white man, our colonial powers as our enemies but something wey dey worst than an enemy na traitor. Wen we win our freedom, some of di nobel nationalist of our time na dem lead our kontris but as time pass, some of dem become treacherous and betray our aspiration."

"I get right to my Identity, no take away my identity, Christianize me if you want but no westernize me."

"If we fit learn to be bold enough to restore di value of truth in our society, then we go get justice, without truth we no fit get justice"

"We dey yet to win our true freedom from di black men who take over from di white men"