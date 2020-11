Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings: Nana Akufo-Addo promise to Jerry Rawlings family afta im death

Wia dis foto come from, Ghan Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Prez Nana Akufo-Addo dey talk late Prez Jerry Rawlings family afta im death on Thursday night.

Ghana president Nana Akuffo-addo say, di late former president Jerry John Rawlings no be ordinary Ghanaian, dia for im death na mata for di Ghana nation.

Prez Addo say even doh im relationship with former president Jerry Rawlings no too smooth, dem go still give am state burial. Na wetin di president tell Rawlings family wen dem visit am for Jubilee House Presidential palace.

"I know how family dey feel for dis kain situation, but I tink you go understand if I say dat for di death of dis kain man, to di state of Ghana na first priority."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Late president Jerry John Rawlings

Di president tok dis one wen di family of late former president Rawlings go to officially inform Ghana president Akuffo-Addo of im death.

Im say im dey determined to make sure say, di kontri go do everitin possible to make sure say dem give di first president of di kontri fourth republic befitting burial.

Describing im relationship wit di former president, Oga Akuffo-Addo, "For many many years, my relationship wit am na gbas gbos, but I believe say we later see value for each oda, na so I go put am for di end."

