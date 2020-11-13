Ginimbi death: Genius Kadungure get snake wey dey spit money na some of di controversy wey surround di source of e wealth

Wia dis foto come from, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure/INSTAGRAM

Di death of 36 year old Zimbabwe socialite and businessman, Genius Kadungure alias Ginimbi wey die on 8 November don cause plenty controversy as many pipo don enta social media to question im source of wealth.

Some pipo even claim say im get snake wey dey spit money but some of Ginimbi friends don rise to im defence say why pipo no question e source of wealth wen e dey alive.

One of im friend, Ronald Muzambe for inside statement say: "everybody get 36 years to know and understand Ginimbi and im plenty sources of wealth. If nobody question am wen e dey alive, why dem come dey tok different things now wen e don die?"

Muzambe say make pipo free di dead make e die in peace. Im advice say make pipo "gada di small human feelings dem get to send off di legend and show respect to im friends and family during dis difficult time."

Wia dis foto come from, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure/INSTAGRAM

Ginimbi bin gain popularity for di age of 26 as supplier of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas. Na dat time im begin throw party small-small at dat time, before e turn to big something.

Ginimbi cars

Over di years, im buy expensive cars and no dey shy to announce dem anytime new one land.

Before im death, e just acquire one new Lamborghini Aventador wey im describe as im new toy.

According to Times Live, di vehicles he leave behind include:

Wia dis foto come from, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure/INSTAGRAM

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model)

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model)

Rolls-Royce Wraith (wey dey involved for di fatal crash)

Bentley Continental GT (2014 model)

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model)

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Mulsanne

Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe

Ferrari 488 Spider

Mercedes G Wagon Brabus (2016 model)

Mercedes G Wagon G63 (2020 model)

Range Rover Vogue Autobiography (2019 model)

Range Rover Sport SVR (2019 model)

Range Rover Sport Lumma (2017 model)

Range Rover Sport (2018 model)

Range Rover Velar (2018 model)

Mercedes-Benz S Class (2014 model)

Mercedes-Benz S Class (2019 model)

BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify dis list wey di news outlet put out even though Ginimbi na pesin wey bin like to buy cars.

All dis ones no join oda luxury wheels wey im get like di different models of BMW, Jaguar and Lexus.