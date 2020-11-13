US election 2020: China congratulate Biden, See wetin e mean

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/EPA

China don finally congratulate Joe Biden on im projected win for di US presidential election, afta long period of silence on top di mata.

"We respect di choice of di American pipo. We extend congratulations to oga Biden and Ms Harris," na so one foreign ministry tok-tok pesin tok on Friday.

Di China-US relationship dey crucial to both sides, and di wider world.

Tension bin dey between di two kontris in recent times, ontop trade mata, spying and di pandemic.

Meanwhile, Russia neva offer im well wishes.

Four years ago, di Russian leader Vladimir Putin dey among di first to congratulate Donald Trump on im election victory, but e neva tweet, telegram or call Biden dis time.

"We believe say di correct thing to do na to wait for di official election result," Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov tell reporters.

Biden don take calls from plenti global leaders in recent days. Congratulations begin pour in from Saturday, wen US networks project di result and declare am winner.

But President Trump don tok say mago-mago dey di election even though e never give clear evidence.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin China message dey tell us?

To put am bluntly, E show say, China leaders - especially Xi Jinping, di kontri powerful president - don accept di result and expect Joe Biden to be inaugurated as president for January despite legal challenges from di Trump campaign.

Until dis point, di Chinese goment don dey hold out, say dem don "notice say dem don declare Biden as winner".

Afta dem offer di congratulations on Thursday, foreign ministry tok-tok pesin Wang Wenbin add am say: "We understand say na according to di US laws and procedures dem go determine di US election."

Di relationship between China and di US - di world's two biggest economies - dey important.

President Trump bin start one trade war wey don spoil di relationship between di two kontris and e even dey call Covid-19, di "Chinese virus" or "kung flu".

Di two kontris don also get gbas-gbos on top spying, China military build-up for di South China Sea and di mass detention of Muslims for western China.

Who China prefer to see for di White House na matter for debate before di election. Di US intelligence community believe say Xi Jinping and di Communist Party dey support Oga Biden.

But Professor Yan Xuetong, for Beijing Tsinghua University, say China go rather like to see four more years of Donald Trump.

"Ne be sake of say Trump go do less damage to China interests pass Biden, but because he go damage di US pass Biden," he tell di BBC before di election.

E no dey clear how much Joe Biden go shift US policy towards China sake of trade and oda issues.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Which oda kontri dem dey wait for?

Russia

Brazil

Mexico