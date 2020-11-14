Ginimbi burial: Genius Kadungure family bury socialite for im hometown Domboshava

Di burial of Genius Kadungure alias Ginimbi don take place for e hometown Domboshava, Zimbabwe.

Family and friends bin gada to pay dia last respects to di socialite and businessman

Di Late Zimbabwe socialite, bin die for road accident along Liberation Legacy Way on 8th November, 2020 along wit three oda pipo.

Ginimbi car catch fire afta one traffic collision wit oda cars.

Ginimbi burial programme

Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of pipo attend in Burial for im hometown for Domboshava

Service start by 9am, according to wetin dem write for di programme

During di burial, dis na di following pipo wey give speeches as dem tok about dia relationship and di life and times of Ginimbi wen im dey alive.

Baba - Ginimbi father go attend di burial to tok about im son.

Amai - Dis na di moment for Ginimbi mama speech but, di late socialite bin lose im mama last year January and im Aunt go stand in, to give speech.

Sekuru - Ginimbi Uncle

Ambuya - Ginimbi Grandmama go tok about di late socialite.

Di oda pipo wey dey di list of pipo wey suppose give speech during im burial na:

Tete - Ginimbi Sister or Aunt

Di brother's Sister

Mwana

Munkuru

Mukwesha

Muroora

Im workmates

Friends

Sahwira

Wetin we know about Ginimbi family?

Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi's date of birth is 10th October 1984. He was born in Domboshava in a family of four.

Ginimbi mama Juliana Mubaiwa die for January 2020 after she bin dey battle cancer. Im brother Andrew bin die for 2019.

On Sunday, afta im death, Anderson Kudungure wey bi di papa of di late socialite tok for one interview wit Daily mail say before Ginimbi death, im no dey too see im son even though dem dey live close to each oda for Nyamande Village for Domboshava wia Genius built im home.

"He love to dey travel at high speed," Ginimbi papa tok. "Wen I hear about di accident, I dey sure say im no go survive am, sake of di way im dey drive at high speed.