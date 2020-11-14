Emmanuella: See important facts about di 10 year old Nigerian comedian wey build house for her mothers

Wia dis foto come from, officialemanuella Instagram

Many celebrities dey hail popular Nigerian child comedienne Emmanuella afta she dash her mother house.

Di Comedienne wey dey 10 years post photo of di new bungalow house wey she give her mama for social media on Friday.

"I build dis for u mom. For all di prayers, all di encouragement, and support. Mummy I know you say u want portable house na im be dis na wetin Emmanuella tok for di post.

She add say "But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year ,".

Emmanuella mama no fit hide her joy as she waka around di house wey dem fully furnished.

Di post don already get ova 88,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments for her page. Many celebrities dey hail her for di ogbonge gift wey she give her mama.

Akpororo write for di comment section "God bless you little princess ". while musician Sound sultan say Soooo proud of you". anoda celeb Helen Paul congratulation with plenty love emoji.

Facts about Emmuanella wey you fit no sabi

Her full name na Emmanuella Samuel, dem born her for July 22, 2010. She be 10 years old.

She from Imo state, wey dey for di south east part of Nigeria.

For 2016, she collect award as di best new comedienne and princess of comedy for di Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards for Australia.

Emmanuella Samuel, na child comedienne for Mark Angel's YouTube channel wey get ova six million subscribers.

She become popular for her comedy skit "This Is Not My Real Face Oh", wia she dey make jokes about her headmistress to her fellow students without knowing say di student na di headmistress pikin.