End SARS protest: Nigeria Army General no happy say Governor Sanwo-Olu deny inviting dem to Lekki toll gate

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters

Nigeria Army don confirm say na sake of how di EndSARS protest turn to kasala make govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invite dem to come intervene.

Brigadier General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo on Saturday tell di judicial panel wey goment set up say "Nigeria army no dey involved for di endSARS protest all thru till goment invite dem" and dem no "dey happy say di governor deny say e invite dem".

E admit say di EndSARS protest bin dey peaceful until at about 20th October, 2020.

E say wen Lagos state goment change di time of di curfew from 4pm to 9pm, goment no tell dem.

According to him wen dem arrive di Lekki toll gate, dem meet some genuine protesters and some hoodlums too.

Say na di hoodlums begin throw stones at di soldiers. Army begin dey shoot into the air and na blank bullets dem shoot.

Di army representative show video evidence to di panel to show say na for air dem dey shoot wen dem arrive di site.

Di video also show were di army dey share water to unarmed protesters after dem don disperse di ones dem call "hoodlums" among di protesters.

Di army show di panel bullet shells wey im say "na blank bullets" just like di one wey pipo show for social media say na live bullet.

E say blank bullet no fit kill pesin, except na live bullet.

When one lawyer ask am if e fit try di blank bullet on am, di army oga reply say "I wish I come wit riffle, I for give you to try".

E say na after di soldiers comot from di lekki toll gate na im di hoodlums come burn di toll gate.

According to am "di hoodlums rob banks, shops, still car brain box and we arrest plenti of dem."