ASUU Strike Nigeria: Prepare for resumption next week - ASUU tell Nigerian University students

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) don order students for Federal Universities dem to prepare for resumption.

ASUU tok dis one for statement for social media, say dem dey expect positive outcome on Wednesday.

Na on Monday, 9 November, ASUU follow meet di Federal Goment and agree to reduce some of dia demands wey dem dey make because of di way di economy of di kontri be and bin present di University Transparency Account System (UTAS) instead of IPPIS to collect salary.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Friday reveal say im go meet with ASUU next week and im get hope say dem go fit solve all dia wahala by then.

Na since March 24, 2020 wey ASUU go indefinite strike on top say Federal Goment no keep dia side of di 2019 Memorandum of Action.