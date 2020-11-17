EndSARS Protest: Seun Kunti, Aisha Yusuf, Omoyele Sowore, Agba Jalingo dey plan fresh EndSARS protests from 18 November

Wetin we call dis foto, Di MOP describe demselves as di joinbodi "amalgamation" of different human rights and civil rights join bodi dem say dem be "credible, ideological movement wey wan create political alternative for Nigerian pipo".

Agba Jalingo, Seun Kunti, Aisha Yusuf to lead fresh EndSARS protests for Abuja and Lagos from 18 November, 2020.

Di plan for fresh protest dey land about four weeks afta di 20 October shootings of unarmed protesters against police brutality for Lekki Toll Gate Lagos, Nigeria commercial city.

Na one join bodi wey call demsef Movement of di People [MOP] don bin reveal dis mata for press conference dem tok on Tuesday for Lagos.

One of di members of di movement, tori pesin Agba Jalingo tok say "End SARS protesters dey go back to di streets on di 18th of November and Lagos sef go soon start dia own."

Jalingo add say human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu and Revolution Now convener, Omoyele Sowore dey plan to enta street again.

Lagos State Police bin send letter to di African Shrine say dem no hold di meeting on top say di kontri dey wetin dem call "perilous times".

Wetin we call dis foto, Seun Kuti call di letter im recieve from Police as threat

Oga Kuti follow tok say police don already dey for di African Shrine to prevent di meeting, wey move to Fela's House to hold for dia.

Tins you suppose know about di [Movement of di People]

Oga Kuti tok for interview say wetin MOP go do na to collect all di ginger from di protests wey dey happun for di kontri and give am political mouth.

Dem wan build alternative political structure wey go fit face di political elites.

Movement of di pipo tok say dem be amalgamation of different political parties, human rights and civil society groups for di kontri.

Di members wey attend di meeting for Fela house wey include Agba Jalingo (journalist), Ayo Moses(), Olawale Okuniyi (Project Nigeria Movement), Temitope Maberu, Peluola Adewale, Seun Kuti, Sheni Ajayi

MOP na movement wey no want any one to look up to dem but with di ginger of di pipo create political opposition to di political elites.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

As dis one dey happun, president Muhammadu Buhari dey hold meeting [security Council Meeting] for Abuja wit some security chiefs.