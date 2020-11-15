Ajah news today: See wetin we know about shootings for Ajah area of Laggos

Wia dis foto come from, NPF/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Police officers

Nigeria police don confirm say dem dey Ajah area for Lagos dey do operation for blackspots for di area.

Muyiwa Adejobi wey tok tok pesin for Lagos police command tell BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest some suspects and recover plenti items wey jaguda pipo steal.

Tori comot for social media on Sunday say jaguda pipo dey clash wit police for Ajah, say police dey arrest pipo anyhow for di area.

We receive reports say pipo dey run upandan for Ajah on Sunday morning as viral videos capture sound of gunshot for di area.

Nicky Ofondu wey dey live for di area tell BBC Pidgin say: "I notice serious dis morning. Since five days if I close from work dey reach my area for Ajah, I go begin fear, di area go dey look like wia pipo run from, you go dey hear tori of wia dem rub pipo".

She add say "all dis tins start after di EndSARS matter wia Nigerians enta street to protest against police brutality, in fact I dey tell my husband say we go pack comot from di area if di situation continue like that".

Wetin we call dis foto, Bullion van wey jaguda pipo shoot bullet

Wetin really happun for Ajah

On Thursday, jaguda pipo attack and rub one bullion van wey carri moni and kill one pesin injure anoda gateman for di operation wey happun for Ado road for Ajah.

Doctor wey treat di gateman wey im name na Daniel Ali confirm to BBC Pidgin say di gate man don finally die after dem do operation for im bodi.

Plenti jaguda pipo start to dey cause trouble for some flash points around Lagos after di EndSARS protest, as di state experience destruction of public and private properties.