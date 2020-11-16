ASUU strike update: Latest on when Academic Staff Union of Universities go call off action

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Labour

Di Chairman of ASUU, Lagos State chapter say dem neva get any invitation from Federal goment to meet and agree on dia demands dis week. Dr Dele Ashiru add say dem neva ready to call off strike as FG neva meet dia demands.

Dis wan na as Federal goment bin say dem go meet wit di members of di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU dis week to try settle di disagreement wey make di union dey on strike for months.

For interview wit tori pipo for Channels, di Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige bin confam say dem go-go back to di negotiation table wit leaders of di Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and oda stakeholders for di education sector to make sure say dem settle di disagreement between goment and di academic staff union join-bodi.

Wetin FG tok?

For di interview, Senator Ngige say im dey hopeful say dem go resolve di mata make University academic calendars fit resume.

He also add am say FG bin don dey hold oda side meetings wia dem don make collations to make sure say dem bring some important data and pending issues to negotiate.

Senator Ngige say im dey hopeful say dem go resolve di mata dis week.

ASUU bin dey disagree with di goment on top di use of di Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System, IPPIS as payment platform for di union.

Di joinbodi tok say dem no fit register for IPPIS as di payroll application no go fit work for some special activities of dia members.

Di union National President Biodun Ogunyemi say di IPPIS operators dey short change members salaries.

Di union say dem go prefer to use di University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, as a platform of in di university system.

Ogunyemi explain say ASUU dey ready to resume academic activities if goment ready to play dia part.