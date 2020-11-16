Tony Elumelu collect Belgium award, Officer in di Order of Leopold wey be di kontri most important National honorary award

Wia dis foto come from, Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu don gbab Belgium most important National honorary award of Officer in di Order of Leopold,

Di CEO of Tony Elumelu Foundation announce am on twitter say im dey humbled to get dis award base on di work wey im dey do to help entrepreneurs across Africa

He also tok say im go continue to dey drive di economic empowerment of brilliant young entrepreneurs across di continent to encourage development for Africa.

Di Africa business icon bin dey di list of Times magazine most influential pipo in di world earlier dis year for di Tony Elumelu Foundation work to help young entrepreneurs for Africa to fit grow dia dream.