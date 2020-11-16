Williams Uchemba wife: Brunella Oscar traditional marriage with Nigerian child actor photos and tori

Popular Nigerian child actor wey don turn comedian now, Williams Uchemba do im traditional marriage ceremony to e sweetheart Brunella Oscar over di weekend.

Di traditional marriage take place for Alor, Anambra state, wia im wife Brunella from come.

Dis dey happun afta some weeks ago wey Williams Uchemba bin propose to Brunella and post give im fans for social media say time don reach for am to settle down.

E later come reveal say di white wedding go take place November 21, 2020 wia di ogbonge showdown go happun live with enof groove.

Uchemba wife na physician for Hill York Medical.

Who be Williams Uchemba

Williams Uchemba start im career for movies for early age wia im gain popularity for films like 'Beyond Belief' and 'The World of Riches.'

E recently come back as social media comedian wey popular sotey e carry am enter music with im popular catch phrase, "I don't like what I hate."

For 2018, Actor Williams Uchemba win Individual Social Philanthropist and Best of Social Media award.

Uchemba na im bring di social media campaign, 'Project One Million' come wey wan helep poor pipo comot poverty through education and skills plus including how poor pipo fit get cheap house so evri bodi go get roof on top dia head.

Later dat year 2018, one controversy of fraud surround Uchemba afta one human right activist, Edafe Okoro share screenshot of how di child actor dey claim to be United Nations ambassador.

Edafe Okoro claim say Uchemba request money from am to pay, so dat e go put am among delegation to United Nations youth event for US.

According to di screenshot wey go viral on social media, Edafe alert di United Nations Youth Envoy, Ms Jayathma Wickramanayake wey later tweet say dem no get any representative for Nigeria.