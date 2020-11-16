Dyslexia: "Learning disorder" I bin dey tink say I no normal - Oladoyin

Oladoyin Idowu na 21-year-old final year student of psychology wey find out say she get dyslexia for 2015 wen she be 16 years old.

She tok say she commot for school for two years to find out wetin dey do her as e affect her confidence.

Oladoyin say her parents collect plenti lesson teachers for her wen she dey grow sake of say she no dey learn like oda pipo dey learn.

"Wen pipo see me, and I tell dem say I get dyslexia, dem go say dem no see am for my face".

Dis na wetin Oladoyin tok as she dey try tell BBC Pidgin say no be physical disability as you no fit see am.

Oladoyin get interest in oda creative tins without even learning dem and she don become middle pesin for dyslexia solutions as she sef don dey help build a community for pipo wey get dyslexia.

"E good make pipo know about am so dat pikin wey get di disorder no go dey tagged as unserious, abi olodo but dem go get support".

Dr. Kafayah Ogunsola (FWACPsych.) wey be Consultant Psychiatrist & Lead Therapist na im tok dis one.