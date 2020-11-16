Martin Amidu resigns: Ghana Special Prosecutor talk 'I no be poodle" as he resign

Wia dis foto come from, Gershon Mortey

Ghanaian anti-corruption crusader, Amidu resign as Special Prosecutor for Ghana.

According to de lawyer who Prez Akufo-Addo appoint around January 2018, he dey resign sake of he no be anybro en poodle.

"Dis is to infirm de public say I RESIGN FROM MY POSITION AS special prosecutor"

"Like I no for tell de public about my resignation… but de experience i go through after I submit my report on agyapa deal," he state for letter inside.

He explain say de reaction he get from govment for daring to look into de Agyapa Royalties deal dey show say he no go fit do en work independently as Special Prosecutor.

Mr Amidu resign few weeks after he submit report about Agyapa Royalties deal wey govment dey push, in dis report he explain say de Finance Minister of Ghana Ken Ofori Atta dey use South African company as cover to make money for himself.