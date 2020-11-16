NECO 2020 exam results: National Common Entrance Examination release common entrance examination results

Wia dis foto come from, FME/TWITTER

National Common Entrance Examination, NECO don release 2020 common entrance examination results and 16,713 candidates no write sake of ENDSARS protest against police brutality across Nigeria.

About 16,713 candidates wey register for di 2020/2021 no write di exam sake of di ENDSARS protest wey happun for di kontri for October.

Di Minister of Education Adamu Adamu wen e dey receive di results of di common entrance examination from di National Examination Council (NECO) don order full investigation into why di number of candidates wey miss di exam high.

Di examination body fix di national cut off marks for 142, say a total of 70,580 candidates for di kontri bin write di examination, 24,416 candidates pass with a minimum score of 66.

Di Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, wey present di results say three students get di highest scores.

Di students na Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio from Anambra State (199), Onwuamanam Udochukwu from Enugu State (198) and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun from Lagos State (197).