Nigerian woman train driver: 'My dream na to be di best for di world'

Fatima Abiola be 12 years old wen she first see train for her village for Illorin, Kwara state south west Nigeria.

Since den, her aspiration na to become a train driver.

Abiola narrate to BBC Pidgin how she grow from being a domestic staff from one train construction company, to being di train driver despite di challenges and discouragement from her m ale colleagues dem.